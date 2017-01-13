Leeds United v Derby County - Team News: Luke Ayling starts at centre-back as Liam Cooper loses fight to face Rams

CENTRE-BACK LIAM Cooper has failed in his race against time to be fit for Leeds United’s Friday night Championship clash with Derby County at Elland Road.

Cooper hobbled off with a knee injury during Monday night’s FA Cup fixture at Cambridge United and has failed to even make the bench for tonight’s match against the Rams.

With fellow centre back Pontus Jansson now beginning a two-match ban, right back Luke Ayling will partner Kyle Bartley at centre-back.

Lewie Coyle comes into the side to start at right back with Gaetano Berardi playing at left back.

Top scorer Chris Wood returns to the side as the lone striker, with Pablo Hernandez playing the no 10 position and with Souleymane Doukara and Kemar Roofe out wide.

Captain Liam Bridcutt and Ronaldo Vieira play in defensive midfield in front of the back four while Rob Green keeps his place in goal.

As expected, left back Charlie Taylor misses out altogether with his Achilles problem, while winger Hadi Sacko is also an absentee with a knee injury.

Leeds United: Green, Coyle, Ayling, Bartley, Berardi, Bridcutt, Vieira, Roofe, Hernandez, Doukara, Wood. Subs: Silvestri, Denton, O’Kane, Phillips, Mowatt, Dallas, Antonsson.

Derby County: Carson, Baird, Keogh (C), Shackell, Hanson; de Sart, Bryson, Johnson; Ince, Camara, Bent. Subs: Mitchell, Russell, Pearce, Hughes Vydra, Weimann, Nugent.