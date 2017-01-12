Leeds United v Derby County - Head-to-head: Garry Monk v Steve McClaren

GARRY MONK and Steve McClaren go head-to-head on Friday night in just their third encounter in opposing dugouts.

There is little to choose between both teams or their managers.

Since taking charge of the Whites in June 2016, Monk has won 17 of his 31 fixtures in all competitions to boast a win percentage of 54.7 per cent. The ex-Swansea coach has been hugely successful in his short time with Leeds, guiding the club to fifth in the Championship table, as well as reaching the EFL Cup quarter-final and FA Cup fourth round.

Steve McClaren has enjoyed similar success at Derby across two spells with the club, winning 61 of his 110 games in charge and edging Monk’s win percentage with 55.5 per cent. The former England manager has rejuvenated the Rams since his return to Pride Park in October, winning 10 of his 15 matches and steering Derby to seventh place.

The two have met just twice previously in their managerial careers, the first in the Premier League when Monk’s Swansea City beat McClaren’s Newcastle United 2-0 in August 2015. The two met again in McClaren’s first game back in charge of Derby, his side winning 1-0 at Pride Park.

Who will prevail?