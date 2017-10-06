Search

Leeds United: TV date switch for Aston Villa clash

Leeds United’s home clash with Aston Villa has been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports.

The game will now take place on Friday, December 1 (7.45pm) at Elland Road a day earlier than originally scheduled.

