Leeds United: Top six is still on the agenda insists striker Wood

A defiant Chris Wood insists Leeds United’s bid for promotion is “definitely not over” and said he is confident that the club can set up a “massive last weekend” ahead of their final home game against Norwich City.

Wood refused to give up on a play-off place despite Leeds relying on a late and dramatic turnaround to snatch a top-six finish.

United surrendered a play-off spot over the Easter weekend and an untimely run of poor form was compounded last weekend by a 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion, cutting the club three points adrift of sixth-placed Fulham with two games to go.

Garry Monk’s side host Norwich on Saturday before travelling to Wigan Athletic for their last league fixture a week on Sunday.

Elland Road will hold a near-capacity crowd for Norwich’s visit and Wood, who is two goals away from hitting 30 for the season, said: “It’s definitely not over. Nobody knows what’s going to happen going into this weekend’s game.

“If we win it and other clubs drop points, it makes the last weekend a massive one. I’ve got total confidence that we’ll get the right results. Then we’ll see if luck plays its part.

“We need to do the business and give ourselves a chance to be in the Premier League. I want to take this club up.”

Huddersfield Town are the only one of the four clubs above Leeds who have secured a play-off spot. Their top-six finish was assured by a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.