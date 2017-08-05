Leeds United: Thomas Christiansen eyeing left-backs as duo net new deals

HEAD COACH Thomas Christiansen highlighted the talents of potential Leeds United target Cameron Borthwick-Jackson as the Whites assured the futures of Kalvin Phillips and Tyler Denton with new deals.

Christiansen has admitted his club are looking for another option at left-back following Charlie Taylor’s switch to Burnley in the summer.

Manchester United's Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (right).

Gaetano Berardi – more naturally a right back – and the inexperienced Denton are the club’s only present options at left-back. Denton, 21, who has made only three appearances for United’s first team, is now set to head out on loan after signing a new three-year deal with Leeds yesterday to commit his future at the club until 2020.

Fellow Academy graduate Phillips also signed a new deal with United yesterday, extending the contract he signed last summer until 2021.

The imminent loan departure of Denton would leave Leeds with just one left-back but the club have been strongly linked with a loan move for Manchester United’s 20-year-old defender Borthwick-Jackson.

When asked about Borthwick-Jackson, who is understood to have undergone a medical ahead of a potential move yesterday, the head coach revealed: “I’ve seen him a few times. He’s a very good player and home grown which is very important.”

Meanwhile, former Leeds and Cagliari owner Massimo Cellino is preparing to move back into club management as he nears the takeover of Serie B side Brescia.

The 61-year-old, who swapped Sardinian outfit for Leeds in June 2014, only lasted three years at Elland Road with his controversial reign ending when he sold the Sky Bet Championship club to Andrea Radrizzani in May.

The club are owned by Marco Bonometti, who is willing to sell the Lombardy outfit for around 6.5 million euros (£5.8million), according to board member Aldo Ghirardi.

Cellino arrived in England after spending 22 years in charge of Cagliari but his tenure was marred by a series of off-the-field incidents that destabilised his long-term prospects of running Leeds.

He sacked six head coaches before appointing Garry Monk last June only for him to quit in May.