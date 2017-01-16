Leeds United: The most moved club in the country? More TV changes to Whites' schedule

Leeds United have been handed two more televised fixtures in March with their home clash against Brighton and their trip to Birmingham City both moving to accomodate Sky Sports.

The club’s meeting with Brighton at Elland Road will now kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday, March 18 and their visit to St Andrews has been re-arranged for Friday, March 3 (7.45pm ko).

The alterations continue a trend of changes to United’s schedule which drew criticism from head coach Garry Monk ahead of Friday’s 1-0 win over Derby County.

United’s boss described his team as “the most moved in the country” after the club saw their FA Cup third-round tie at Cambridge United and their Championship game against Derby squeezed in a four-day period by television commitments last week.

Leeds have been selected for live broadcast 16 times so far this season and Monk said: “Going forward we’ve been made aware of a few fixtures that are going to be moved again. I think we have to be the most moved team in the country.

“I understand that it makes money for companies and that Leeds are a big attraction outside the Premier League but it’s to our detriment in terms of recovery and congestion in the fixtures.

“It’s not an excuse. We’ll meet it head on and we’ll do what we have to do but I don’t think it’s very fair the amount of times we’ve been moved. Other teams who are in or around us or in this league aren’t getting moved anywhere near what we are.”

United’s forthcoming FA Cup fourth-round match against either AFC Wimbledon and Sutton United has also been chosen for television coverage by BT Sport and will start at 2pm on Sunday, January 29.

Leeds will discover their opponents tomorrow when Wimbledon and Sutton contest a replay. As a result of their progression to round four, United’s league game at home to Nottingham Forest has been moved to next Wednesday, January 25, and will kick off at 7.45pm.