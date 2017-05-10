Leeds United: The Baggies linked with move for United rebel Taylor

West Bromwich Albion remain intent on agreeing a deal with Charlie Taylor as the Leeds United left-back prepares to quit Elland Road.

Sources in the West Midlands say West Brom are increasingly confident of adding Taylor to their squad and will not be put off by the defender’s controversial refusal to play for Leeds in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Wigan Athletic.

United head coach Garry Monk had planned to start the academy product at the DW Stadium after losing centre-back Liam Cooper to injury but Taylor declared himself unavailable 24 hours before kick-off in an apparent attempt to avoid injury and keep the way clear for a summer transfer to the Premier League.

Monk was vocal in his condemnation of the academy product, describing him as “naive”, and Taylor is understood to have faced disciplinary proceedings on Monday. United were expected to punish him with a fine.

Taylor, however, is out of contract at the end of next month and eligible to move on from Elland Road. Leeds will earn a seven-figure fee in compensation for the 23-year-old on account of his age, despite the expiry of the deal he signed in 2014.

Leeds are likely to formally confirm his plan to depart when they issue their retained list. United have until the third weekend of this month to confirm which of their out-of-contract players are to be offered new deals and which will be released.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis is a long-standing admirer of Taylor, who has made 104 appearances for Leeds and played over 150 times in a career which previously took him on loan to Bradford City, York City, Inverness and Fleetwood Town.

Hull defender Brian Lenihan has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The Tigers have the option of a further year on the 22-year-old right-back, who has been dogged by injury since joining from Cork City in 2014. Lenihan has been restricted to one first-team appearance due to a series of recurring injuries and had knee surgery last summer.