Leeds United target Norwich City’s Sergi Canos

LEEDS UNITED are bidding to sign Norwich City winger Sergi Canos but the club could be priced out of a deal by the proposed sale of Brentford striker Scott Hogan to West Ham United.

Brentford are competing with Leeds for Canos’ signature and plan to invest up to £3m in him if Hogan completes a move to West Ham in the coming days.

West Ham are discussing a £12m deal for Hogan, who has scored 14 goals in the Championship this season, and the money raised from that transfer would strengthen Brentford’s position in negotiations with Norwich.

Leeds are understood to have made contact with City about 19-year-old Canos - an ex-Liverpool and Barcelona player - in the past few weeks but United want to take him on a half-season loan and are unlikely to meet Norwich’s asking price of £2.5m.

Norwich paid that sum to land Canos from Liverpool in the summer, exploiting a contract dispute between the teenager and the Anfield club, but he has played in only three league games since moving to Carrow Road.

His last senior appearance came in Norwich’s EFL Cup defeat to Leeds in October.

United head coach Garry Monk, however, rates the Spaniard highly and was hopeful of making him one of two additions to his squad before the end of the January window.

Monk is also looking for a new striker, with West Ham’s Ashley Fletcher on his radar, and Leeds have been targeting younger prospects with their transfer budget limited.

United are under revised ownership after Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani bought a 50 per cent stake from Massimo Cellino last week but that investment deal is not expected to alter Monk’s spending power drastically in the current window.

Radrizzani is still to lay out his immediate plans but the 42-year-old, who has been in South Africa, will arrive in Leeds later this week to speak with Monk and other senior staff at Elland Road and Thorp Arch. He plans to attend Friday’s league game against Derby County.

Radrizzani acquired his shares with United fifth in the Championship and firmly on course for the play-offs, and Monk secured his first January deal on Monday by tying Pablo Hernandez to a permanent contract until the end of the season. Leeds have the option to extend Hernandez’s stay for an extra 12 months in the summer.

Monk, who worked previously with Hernandez at Swansea City, brought the 31-year-old back to England from a spell in Qatar with Al-Arabi.

Hernandez has proved highly influential and Monk said: “It’s fantastic for the club, for the players and for him.

“You can see that he’s played at the top level for most of his career and the reason for bringing him in was because of the quality and the desire he has to still perform. It also gave a young group someone to look at who’s been there and done it. He’s someone to aspire to.

“He does it every day in training and the young players love having Pablo about. The club should be very happy to have Pablo in the building.”