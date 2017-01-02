Leeds United: Swede’s focus is on Leeds despite contract-talk distraction

Pontus Jansson insists talks about his future will not detract from his performances for Leeds United with the defender poised to clear the way for a full-time move to Elland Road.

Jansson admitted he was still unsure about when a permanent transfer from Torino would go through but the centre-back vowed to “focus on the games”, saying he was “a little tired of questions” about the proposed move.

The Swede is set to make his 20th appearance of the season for Leeds against Rotherham United this afternoon, activating a clause which gives United the right to convert his season-long loan from Torino into a full-time transfer.

Leeds will need to pay a fee of around £3.5m to conclude the deal but Jansson’s form in England has rapidly endeared him to United’s crowd and established him as a fixture in Garry Monk’s defence.

United are expected to sign the transfer off before the end of the January window and Jansson plans to leave the matter in the hands of the club and his agent – former Sweden striker Martin Dahlin – as Leeds continue to fight for promotion from the Championship.

“I’ve not heard anything,” Jansson said. “I put my focus on the games and Rotherham is the next one but I hope my agent and the club can make the deal permanent.

“It’s not a problem for me to keep my mind on the game and leave the rest to others. I’m used to that because I’ve been in this position before. You have to be professional and do your best on the pitch and that’s what I’ll do.

“I don’t want to talk any more about it. Everyone knows I’m really happy to be here. All these questions are for the club and my agent. All I can say is I’m happy to be here. I really hope (a permanent move will happen) but I’m a little tired of those questions. My New Year wish is to be a Leeds player.”

Jansson, who scored for the second time this season in Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Aston Villa, came to Leeds in search of a fresh start after his career with Italian club Torino ground to a sudden halt in August.

The 25-year-old quickly established a strong rapport with United’s fans and a reliable partnership with Kyle Bartley in the centre of Monk’s defence.

Leeds have lost only five of the 21 games which Jansson has started but the defender claimed United were still to see him in top form.

“The move has been great,” Jansson said. “I believed in myself and the club believed in me as well or they wouldn’t have signed me.

“Since the first day it felt really good to be here. It’s easy to play good football when you feel good but I haven’t shown 100 per cent yet. I do believe that.

“There’s more to prove for me but the fans have been brilliant. I’ve had it before in my career. At Malmo I was a supporter and then I went to the pitch and played for the team. It was almost the same situation as it is now. I’m really thankful for it. When the fans love you it’s easy to play football.”