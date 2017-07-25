Leeds United: Supporters Trust accepts extra cost for tickets if promises are kept

THE LEEDS United Supporters’ Trust have accepted Leeds United’s decision to increase the cost of matchday tickets “if promises of bundles, discounts and investment in the team are kept.”

United have increased the prices of matchday tickets for the first time in two years whilst also introducing a new three-tier category for games, including a new A+ tier.

Compared to last season’s prices, category A and B games will cost between £1 and £2 extra but match-day tickets for A+ games at Elland Road will cost £49 in certain parts of the ground with £39 - in the Family Stand - the cheapest on offer.

But United - who froze the price of season tickets for renewing members - have said the A+ category ‘will only be used for exceptional fixtures’.

The club’s first home game of the season against Preston North End two weeks on Saturday will be category A.

United’s managing director Angus Kinnear has also said that money raised from ticket revenue is clearly being reinvested into strengthening the team and that Leeds will continue their members discount and will also be introducing new cheaper ticketing bundles throughout the season.

The Trust say that a number of their members expressed concern over the increased matchday ticket prices, causing them to contact Whites managing director Kinnear to explain and justify the increase.

The LUFC Trust Board have since said they are “satisfied with the considered response from the club.”

A statement released on Tuesday afternoon read: “We thank the club for their speedy and detailed response and believe that – if the promises of bundles, discounts and investment in the team are kept – then it is reasonable to increase the costs of tickets slightly.

“We understand that elevated ticket prices will affect some fans’ and members’ ability to attend games but hope that the discounts offered will alleviate some of that financial pressure.”