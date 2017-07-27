Leeds United: Summer signing Mateusz Klich is working hard to feature in Saturday’s friendly

SUMMER SIGNING Mateusz Klich is back in full training with Leeds United with the Polish midfielder pushing to feature in Saturday’s friendly against Oxford United at Elland Road.

Klich joined United from FC Twente last month but the 27-year-old picked up a muscle injury in the build-up to the friendly at Guiseley played on the Saturday before Leeds embarked on their Austria tour.

On the move,Lee Erwin. PIC: Tony Johnson

The Pole still flew out with the rest of the squad but was not involved in full training as he instead took on intense fitness training with the club’s medical staff.

But the Polish international returned to full training as United’s players resumed action at Thorp Arch on Thursday following two days off after their Austria tour.

Klich played no part in any of United’s three games in Austria which ended with a 4-2 loss against Eibar in which United were also without full-back Gaetano Berardi, who had picked up a knock in training.

United centre-back Pontus Jansson also limped off in the second half against Eibar but Berardi and Jansson are both expected to be available to face Oxford.

Leeds have made nine signings this summer and the Whites are continuing their hunt to make further additions.

United are keen on three targets in particular with the club intent on strengthening their defence in light of a particular shortage of centre backs.

The Whites are also looking at further attacking options.

The club continue to be linked with a host of names but the YEP understands that United are not looking at Bologna’s Swedish international centre-back Filip Helander, contrary to false reports in the Spanish and Italian media.

On the exit side, United will part company with striker Lee Erwin, who is set to move to a club in Scotland on a permanent deal.

Leeds signed Erwin from Motherwell in June 2015 but the striker has made only 12 appearances for the Whites and spent last season on loan at Oldham Athletic for whom he netted ten times.

United will begin their Championship campaign a week on Sunday at Bolton Wanderers.