Leeds United striker Lee Erwin returns to Scotland

STRIKER LEE Erwin has left Leeds United to join Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on a two-year deal.

United signed Erwin from Motherwell on a three-year deal in June 2015 but the 22-year-old striker has made only 12 appearances for the Whites and spent last season on loan at Oldham Athletic for whom he netted ten times.

The forward was then deemed surplus to requirements by new Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen this summer and now the striker has moved back north of the border on a two-year deal.

The striker had one year left on his remaining deal at Leeds who were looking to release Erwin and agree a deal with Kilmarnock by setting up a sell-on clause in case the striker became a big hit upon his move.

Erwin said: “I’ve been speaking with the manager for a few weeks now so I’m delighted to get it over the line.”