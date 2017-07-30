Leeds United still casting eye around for fresh faces

THOMAS CHRISTIANSEN refused to be drawn on how many more signings were likely at Leeds United but admitted the club were still looking for further recruits.

Head coach Christiansen saw his Whites sign off from pre-season with a 2-0 win at home to League One outfit Oxford United on Saturday thanks to goals from Kemar Roofe and Stuart Dallas.

Felix Wiedwald. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

All nine of United’s summer signings featured either in the starting line up or on the bench but United were known to be keen on another three targets in particular.

Yet Christiansen remained tight-lipped when asked how many more arrivals he expected at Elland Road this summer or if any more were envisaged before next Sunday’s Championship opener at Bolton Wanderers.

Christiansen said: “I don’t know how many players but we are working on that to try to take or have the most competitive team that is possible. We are looking, put it like that.”

Three of United’s new faces started on Saturday with Felix Wiedwald preferred to Rob Green in goal.

Everton loanee Matthew Pennington also partnered match captain Liam Cooper at centre-back as Pontus Jansson stayed on the bench in view to being suspended for the club’s first two games of the season.

Jansson will miss the Championship opener at Bolton as well as the first round Carbaao Cup tie against Port Vale at Elland Road three days later.

“He is okay but he is suspended for the first two games so we have all that in mind,” admitted Christiansen.

Ezgjan Alioski also started on the left wing while fellow new faces Samuel Saiz, Mateusz Klich, Vurnon Anita and Caleb Ekuban all come off the bench in the second half.

“I’m happy for them and of course also happy for the team that they are here,” said Christiansen, asked about the Elland Road debuts of the club’s new faces.

“They have the quality to be here and they have to show it.

“Samu needs some more time to be fit and Mateusz came back from a long injury and he has only been training a few days with the team so he will also need his time.

“Matthew Pennington came from a pre-season with Everton so there was no problem there to come direct into the team.

“He has shown that he can play.”

Pennington, 22, has now played 90 minutes in both of United’s final two friendlies and Christiansen has been highly satisfied with his side’s pre-season as a whole.

“Until now, I am very happy,” said the 44-year-old Dane.

“I am satisfied with the performances of my team.

“This was the last one in this pre-season and it went well.

“We still have to things to learn and we saw that we weren’t so good with the ball as we should be.

“But that gives us things to work on and generally I was happy with the team and that we kept the goal to zero and that we played here at home in front of our fans.

“That was very nice.”