Leeds United set to sign Dutch midfielder Bouy ... then send him on loan to Spain

Leeds United have lined up the signing of midfielder and one-time Ajax starlet Ouasim Bouy.

The 24-year-old is preparing to join United with a view to an immediate loan in Spain as Leeds bid to revive the talent which tempted Juventus to sign him from Ajax in 2012.

Bouy was seen as a leading European prospect at the time after regular appearances at youth level for Holland but he failed to make an impact in Turin and has reached the end of his Juventus deal.

Leeds are ready to hand him an extended contract but intend to help Bouy rediscover his potential by sending him on a season-long loan to Cultural Leonesa, a Spanish second division club with increasingly strong ties to United.

Qatar’s wealthy Aspire Academy bought into Leonesa last year, an investment which was quickly followed by the club’s promotion to the Spanish second division.

United board member Ivan Bravo is Aspire’s director general and has been heavily involved in changes to the academy and recruitment set-ups at Elland Road this summer.

Leeds recently appointed Spaniard Carlos Corberan as their new development coach, a replacement for Jason Blunt, and the club have looked to Europe for several first-team and Under-23 signings.

Bouy, who can also play at centre-back, turned 24 in June and worked his way through a series of loans during his time at Juventus.

Spells with Brescia and Hamburg were followed by moves to Panathinaikos and Palermo and he spent the second half of last season with Zwolle in Holland. His progress was hampered by a serious knee injury suffered four years ago.