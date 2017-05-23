Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson has tonsils out so he can be fit to play for Sweden

Pontus Jansson has revealed that he underwent surgery to remove his tonsils after the end of his season on loan at Leeds United.

The Sweden international was sent for an operation to cure an ailment which troubled him at stages of United’s Championship term.

Jansson missed the club’s League Cup quarter-final tie at Liverpool in November and was sidelined again by illness during a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City three months later.

His domestic campaign ended early after Jansson incurred a three-match suspension on the penultimate weekend and, with Leeds no longer in the running for the play-offs, he went under the knife in a bid to be ready for two international matches next month.

Sweden host France in a World Cup qualifier on June 9 before travelling to Norway for a friendly four days later. Jansson has been training with Malmo, the club where he started his playing career, since returning home at the end of his loan from Torino.

Jansson described his return to training as “brutal”, telling Fotbollskanalen.se: “I was operated on recently to remove the tonsils in my throat. This is the first time I’ve trained in two weeks.”

Jansson’s performances at Elland Road have established him in Sweden’s national squad and he is looking to win his fifth cap when France travel to Stockholm.

The centre-back’s operation should also ensure that he is fully fit for the resumption of pre-season training at Leeds later in the summer. Jansson, who played 36 times for Leeds and scored three goals during a year-long loan from Torino, is poised to join United on a permanent three-year contract on July 1, a move which will cost the Elland Road club around £3.5m.

The transfer appeared to be under threat last week after Torino lodged a complaint about the deal with FIFA, accusing Leeds of failing to pay the agreed fee on time.

United disputed Torino’s claim but attempted to draw a line under the argument by funding an initial instalment to the Italian club last week.

Leeds believe that payment will end FIFA’s investigation into the transfer and allow Jansson to complete his move to Elland Road as planned.

Jansson has already signed his contract with Leeds and insisted he was unaware of the disagreement, saying: “I actually had no idea about it.

“I’ve come home (to Sweden) now and I’ve switched off from everything. I’ll meet with my agent Martin (Dahlin) during the international break to talk about the future.”

Leeds hope to retain the centre-back partnership which underpinned a strong Championship season by re-signing Kyle Bartley from Swansea City. Bartley spent the whole of this term on loan at Leeds and formed an impressive pairing with Jansson, will be a major target for Garry Monk if United’s head coach agrees a deal to remain in charge next term.