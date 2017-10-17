Leeds United’s League Cup hosts Leicester City sack Shakespeare

Leeds United could face a managerless club in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup next week after Leicester City sacked Craig Shakespeare.

Shakespeare was dismissed by Leicester after Monday night’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, a result which left City in the Premier League’s bottom three with six points after eight games.

Leicester appointed Shakespeare on a permanent basis after removing Claudio Ranieri towards the end of last season, less than a year after Ranieri delivered the Premier League title to Leicester at odds of 5000-1.

Shakespeare lasted for just 26 games, a handful of those being initially as the Foxes’ caretaker boss.

Leicester travel to Swansea City this weekend in the Premier League and are then due to host Leeds at the King Power Stadium next Tuesday with United bidding to reach the League Cup’s last eight for the second time in as many seasons.

Thomas Christiansen’s side booked their place in the fourth round by knocking out Burnley on penalties in dramatic fashion at Turf Moor last month, while Leicester have so far knocked out Liverpool and Sheffield United from the competition.