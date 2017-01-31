Leeds United’s hopes of landing West Ham’s Ashley Fletcher over

LEEDS UNITED’S pursuit of Ashley Fletcher is over after West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic ruled out a loan deal for the striker this morning.

Bilic revealed that Fletcher would be staying at the London Stadium after the Croatian vetoed a move for Brentford forward Scott Hogan.

West Ham targeted Hogan in a £12m deal earlier in the January window but withdrew from negotiations on Bilic’s say-so.

The arrival of a new striker at West Ham would potentially have opened the door for Fletcher to join Leeds until the end of the season but West Ham co-owner David Sullivan told TalkSport that signings were “unlikely” before tonight’s 11pm deadline and Bilic has now ended talk of Fletcher’s departure.

Leeds currently have one deal in the pipeline, with Spanish winger Alfonso Pedraza expected to sign on loan from Villarreal in the coming hours, but a new striker was a priority for head coach Garry Monk.

Leeds’ move for 20-year-old Pedraza effectively ended their interest in Norwich City winger Sergi Canos. Canos is reported to be undergoing a medical at Brentford, who are ready to pay £2.5m for him.