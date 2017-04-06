Leeds United's Garry Monk and Chris Wood up for Championship monthly shortlists

Garry Monk has again been nominated for the manager-of-the-month award and Chris Wood is in the running for a second player-of-the-month trophy after Leeds United’s unbeaten run in March.

Monk is on a four-man shortlist alongside Aston Villa’s Steve Bruce, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Paul Lambert and Bristol City’s Lee Johnson, the third time this season that United’s head coach has been in contention for the Championship award.

Chris Wood.

The 37-year-old was beaten to the October prize by Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez and lost out in December to Brighton’s Chris Hughton.

Wood, however, was named player of the month for January after a streak of six goals in four games and he is in with a chance of the March accolade following braces against Birmingham City and Brighton.

Wood’s strikes secured victory in both of those matches and draws with Fulham and Queens Park Rangers completed an unbeaten month, keeping Leeds firmly in contention for a top-six finish.

The New Zealand international is up against Preston striker Tom Barkhuizen, Bristol City defender Aden Flint and Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Freeman.

The EFL will announce the winners tomorrow morning in what could be the first of two awards handed to Wood this week. The forward is on the shortlist for the Championship’s player of the year award and will discover the outcome at the EFL’s annual ceremony in London on Sunday night.

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle and Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert are the other nominees.