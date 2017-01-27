Leeds United’s Alex Mowatt makes switch to Barnsley

GARRY MONK is hoping to add a couple of new signings before the close of the January transfer window after Alex Mowatt sealed a move to Championship rivals.

Mowatt has struggled to find a place under Monk this season and the midfielder – out of contract in the summer – alerted the interest of Barnsley, who need a replacement for Conor Hourihane following the 25-year-old’s switch to Championship rivals Aston Villa.

After completing the move, Mowatt said: ““I’m really happy to be joining such a good club and I can’t wait to get going here.

“The gaffer showed me his plans for me and the plans he has for the future. It was good to see how he thinks and how he wants to play, he’s really sold his ambitions to me and made me desperate to come in and get going.

“I’ve seen quite a few Barnsley games this season and they are one of the surprise packages considering we have such a young team. I obviously watched the game the other night against Leeds, the atmosphere here and the performance was absolutely class. This is a young and exciting side playing equally exciting football. There is some real talent in the side and we sit just a few points off the play-offs, so who knows where we could go.

“I’m a centre mid who likes to get on the ball, create chances and score goals. The players we have here already can help me to improve my game and I am hoping I can help the side as well with assists and goals.”

Speaking at Friday afternoon’s Thorp Arch press conference, Monk said Mowatt’s departure was a sign that he would be allowed to bring in a couple of new faces.

“The most important thing for me in this window is that we strengthen the squad, not weaken it,” said Monk.

“We definitely need two, but it will only be players that can add quality.”