Leeds United: Radrizzani confident of 100% takeover within two weeks

Andrea Radrizzani expects to take 100 per cent control of Leeds United within the next fortnight, the Italian has told a Sardinian newspaper.

Radrizzani was quoted by Corriere della Sera as saying his buy-out of Massimo Cellino would be complete “within 10 days, a maximum of two weeks”, leaving no doubt that Cellino’s three-year reign as United owner is almost at an end.

Cellino is poised to sell all of his remaining shares to Radrizzani having negotiated a 50-50 split of equity with his compatriot in January.

Both sides have been working towards a quick completion of the deal and are in the final stages of resolving a number of minor legal issues.

Radrizzani told Corriere della Sera: “Within 10 days, a maximum of two weeks, the Leeds will be 100% mine.”

Cellino has held the reins at Elland Road since his original purchase of a 75 per cent stake from Gulf Finance House in 2014 but a full sale to Radrizzani was discussed when Radrizzani first invested at the turn of the year.

The 42-year-old’s deal gave him the right to purchase Cellino’s shares at the end of this season and Radrizzani aimed to complete the process before the beginning of June after Leeds narrowly failed to qualify for the Championship play-offs.

Cellino, who has been largely absent from Elland Road since Christmas, is again being heavily linked with a move to buy Serie B side Brescia once the sale to Radrizzani is complete.

The former Cagliari owner, however, remains at the centre of an attempt by England’s Football Association to ban him from all football-related activity over an illegal payment made during the transfer of striker Ross McCormack from Leeds to Fulham shortly after his takeover in 2014.

Cellino saw an initial 18-month ban reduced to 12 months on appeal but he is challenging the revised sanction via the FA’s rule K arbitration process.