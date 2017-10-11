Leeds United: Pontus Jansson poised to return for home clash with Reading

Pontus Jansson is set to hand Leeds United a major boost by being passed fit for Saturday’s clash with Reading.

The Sweden international has returned to training following the injury which saw him stretchered off during Leeds’ 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday before the international break.

Pontus Jansson.

Jansson was involved in an accidental collision with team-mate Kalvin Phillips during the second half in Sheffield and heavy bruising sustained on one arm forced him to miss Sweden’s World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Holland.

Leeds, however, allayed fears that Jansson might face a spell on the sidelines after sending him for scans the day after their loss at Hillsborough and the centre-back is expected to be in contention for Reading’s visit to Elland Road.

Jansson was one of two players forced to withdraw from international duty last week, alongside midfielder Ronaldo Vieira who pulled out of the England Under-20 squad with a knee injury.

Leeds are hopeful that an extended period of rest will allow Vieira to make a quick recovery and United’s international contingent appear to have returned unscathed from the last round of qualifiers for next summer’s World Cup.

Eunan O’Kane linked up with the Republic of Ireland squad despite it emerging that the midfielder had played against Sheffield Wednesday with three cracked ribs.

He was an unused substitute in the Republic’s win over Moldova last week but failed to make the bench for Monday’s 1-0 win over Wales, a result which earned the Irish a play-off spot.

Meanwhile, Reading left-back Jordan Obita has been ruled out of the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The defender damaged his knee in a 1-1 draw with Hull City last month and underwent surgery this morning.

Striker Yann Kermorgant, who scored the winner against Leeds at the Madejski Stadium last season, will also miss Saturday’s game after a hip and groin operation in the summer.