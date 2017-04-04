Leeds United playmaker holding off contract talk until end of Championship promotion bid

Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez is putting off talk of a new contract at Elland Road until the course of the season is run.

Hernandez has carried his share of expectation this season as the creative asset behind top scorer Chris Wood.

The Spaniard has more assists to his name than any other player at Elland Road – eight in total, the sixth highest tally in the Championship – and he has been integral in making head coach Garry Monk’s preferred formation work.

His season to date peaked with a sublime performance against Derby County in January but the Spaniard’s influence has been more patchy since then, particularly away from home.

Now 31, the former Swansea City playmaker has a contract to the end of the term and a clause in it allowing Leeds to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Hernandez has created the sixth highest number of goals in the Championship this season

He is not alone in being uncertain about his future – Monk’s own deal is set to expire when the campaign finishes and Leeds are yet to agree an extension with him – but Hernandez, like his head coach, is reluctant to address the issue while United’s fight for promotion is at its height.

“I don’t think about this,” Hernandez said.

“I have a lot of experience and my experience tells me that it is a mistake to think about this now.

“The only thing to think about is being on the pitch and helping the team go to the play-offs or go to the Premier League. I think it’s a mistake for me to think about my future.”



