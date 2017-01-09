Leeds United: Pablo Hernandez signs on permanent deal for Whites

LEEDS UNITED have sealed their first deal of the January transfer window by signing loanee Pablo Hernandez on a permanent basis from Qatari club Al-Arabi.

The Spaniard has joined Leeds on a contract to the end of the season with the option of a year’s extension after a successful spell at Elland Road.

United recruited Hernandez on loan in August with a view to a permanent move this month and he reached the end of his temporary stay with an outing in last week’s 3-0 victory over Rotherham United.

An agreement to convert his loan to a full-time switch was put in place when the 31-year-old first came to England.

Despite suffering a hamstring strain in November, Hernandez has made 15 league appearances and scored three goals, providing a creative edge in Garry Monk’s side.