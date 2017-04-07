Leeds United: ‘Opportunity’ remains for Marcus Antonsson to come in from the cold

STRIKER Marcus Antonsson still has an “opportunity” at Leeds United, with head coach Garry Monk keeping the door ajar to the entire Whites group.

Swedish forward Antonsson has not featured for Leeds since starting in the 1-0 loss at non-league Sutton United in the FA Cup fourth round at the end of January.

Marcus Antonsson celebrates his equaliser against Norwich City in the EFL Cup.

The 25-year-old has not even been making the substitute’s bench, despite United being short on strikers and relying almost entirely on top scorer Chris Wood, with Souleymane Doukara acting as main reserve.

Doukara, though, has been used primarily as a winger.

Antonsson was signed from Swedish side Kalmar FF on a three-year deal last summer but has made just six starts for Leeds since his arrival.

Asked if the Swede could yet feature in United’s Championship run-in, Monk replied: “All the group have the opportunity.

“All the group are very much together and you try and select each team with the right balance.

“You try and select the first XI with the right balance and you try and select the bench with the right balance that you think you might need for that particular game.

“All the players – they know that.

“They have the opportunity and we try and pick it on the right reasons for the game ahead.”