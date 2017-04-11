Leeds United on Twitter: Jansson gets the glory but Bartley just as vital

WE round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social.

@DannyCannan. @andrearadri Bartley needs to be signed permanently been solid all season #lufc #signhimup

@Jordan_Armo. looking forward to the Toon game if we get anything out of it it’ll rubber stamp our top 6 spot #lufc

@EastStandUpper. Always had a lot of time for Billy Sharp... particularly after that goal at Huddersfield. Glad he’s enjoying himself. #lufc

@SS5_Darr3n. Can’t wait for Friday, but not looking forward to the 50 million flight of steps up to the top tier #lufc #nufc

@AnthonyWard10. Getting really excited that there’s only 5 games left of the regular season with us 5 points clear of 7th. We really have a chance!! #Lufc

@WALM0T33. @BF_lufc How good is that @roofe39 pass to Hernandez by the way,one of the passes of the season from a Leeds player #lufc #mot @LUFC

@DanThorneTA1. If Jansson picks up 1 yellow before end of season are the 14 then wiped for playoffs or would another yellow mean a ban? #lufc

@banditsteve123. @PhilHayYEP I know Jansson gets all the glory but Bartley just as vital to Leeds looking at Swansea don’t think there is any chance we can keep him

@MJWOODFORD1988. I think another 6/7 points from the last 15 avaliable will be enough can’t see both Wendys & Fulham getting 13/15 points.