Leeds United offer Charlie Taylor new deal to ensure their right to compensation should he leave

Leeds United have ensured their right to compensation for Charlie Taylor by offering the out-of-contract left-back a new two-year deal.

Taylor has already made clear his intention to leave Elland Road and Leeds do not expect him to accept another contract but their offer will guarantee a fee when Taylor joins another club this summer.

Charlie Taylor.

United are entitled to compensation due to Taylor being under the age 24 but were required by EFL rules to propose a fresh deal matching his current salary.

Taylor, who courted controversy by refusing to play in Leeds’ final game of this season, has been given a month to respond to the offer.

Leeds, however, are understood to have had no direct contact with Taylor or his advisors since their former player of the year was fined two weeks’ wages over his decision not to travel to a 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic on May 7.

Head coach Garry Monk had intended to field Taylor in that fixture but Taylor refused to take part, informing Monk that he had been advised not to risk his fitness ahead of a summer transfer.

Leeds took disciplinary action against him and are resigned to losing a defender who joined their academy as a nine year old and made over 100 appearances for the club.

West Bromwich Albion have been monitoring Taylor’ situation for the past 12 months and are leading the fight to sign him.

The Premier League club have already spoken with Leeds in attempt to finalise a fee and avoid his valuation being set by tribunal.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis insisted last week that he would not risk the second scenario, saying: “You could go to tribunal and they could put an extraordinary amount of money on it and you’re stuck with it.

“It’s a risk that at this moment is not worth taking.”

The offer of a new deal to Taylor was confirmed as part of a retained list published by Leeds today.

United said: “The club can also confirm that Charlie Taylor has been offered a new two-year contract. In line with EFL regulations, he now has one month from today’s date to accept.”

Leeds, meanwhile, have released goalkeeper Ross Turnbull, who failed to make one league appearance in two years at Elland Road, and winger Jordan Botaka. Botaka, a Congo international, signed from Excelsior in September 2015 but played in only a handful of games last season and was sent to Charlton Athletic on a year-long loan before this season began.

Four development-squad players are also leaving United – defenders Jack Vann and Michael Taylor and midfielders Alex Purver and Billy Whitehouse – but the club have offered new one-year deals to Eoghan Stokes and Tom Pearce and are taking up options to extend the contracts held by Romario Vieira and Conor Shaughnessy, the former Reading midfielder who joined the academy last summer.