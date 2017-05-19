Leeds United: No bids for ‘£20m’ Premier target Wood

LEEDS United striker Chris Wood is rumoured to be attracting big bucks interest from a host of clubs in the Premier League but the YEP understands the club have received no bids for the New Zealand international.

Wood has become only the sixth player in United’s history to net 30 goals or more in one season and West Ham United, Stoke City, Southampton and Swansea City are all thought to be chasing the 25-year-old striker.

But the Yorkshire Evening Post understands that Leeds have not received a single bid for the striker, despite talk in the national press about a ‘£20m battle’ to secure the forward’s services.

Leeds signed Wood for £3m from Leicester City in July 2015 and the striker’s stock has dramatically risen since after a stellar second season with the Whites.

After scoring just 13 times in his maiden campaign with United, Wood netted 30 times in all competitions during 2016-17 with the Whites no 9 topping the Championship’s goalscoring charts with 27 goals.

Wood finished four goals clear of Brighton’s Glenn Murray, Bristol City’s Tammy Abraham and Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle.

The Whites striker is under contract at Leeds until the summer of 2019.

Asked about his future in the aftermath of this season’s finale at Wigan Athletic, Wood said: “I have been working hard all season to do what we have been doing and hopefully getting promoted to the Premier League.

“It’s been a great season at the end of the day and we are looking to build next season.”