Leeds United: New 50 per cent shareholder Radrizzani gives coach Monk a vote of confidence

New Leeds United shareholder Andrea Radrizzani gave Garry Monk an immediate vote of confidence after securing co-ownership of the club.

Radrizzani, who has negotiated a 50-50 split of shares with current owner Massimo Cellino, said he was “very impressed” with Monk’s performance as head coach in a clear pledge of support for United’s 37-year-old boss.

Monk, who became head coach in June on what Leeds described as a one-year rolling contract, has guided his squad to fifth in the Championship table and overseen the club’s best start to a second-tier season in 11 years.

The former Swansea City coach – a summer replacement for Steve Evans – emerged from a poor spell of form in the opening six weeks of the term to begin mounting a challenge for promotion.

Radrizzani, whose investment has been finalised via his invesmtent firm Aser Group Holding, admitted in an interview with Signapore newspaper The Straits Times in November that he would “eventually bring my team and management” to Elland Road, but speaking yesterday the 42-year-old said: “I am very impressed with the job Garry Monk has done this season and I will do all I can to support him and the team moving forward.

“The responsibility is on myself, Massimo and the executive management at the club to work together over the coming months to provide the best platform and environment for Garry and the team to achieve success.”

Monk’s record as head coach shows 16 wins from 30 matches in charge, the most recent of those victories a 3-0 defeat of Rotherham United on Monday.

Radrizzani has attended a number of United’s matches this season, including a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in November which drew Elland Road’s first sell-out crowd for almost six years.

Despite his performance, Monk remains on the deal he signed in June and Leeds are not believed to have approached him about an improved contract.