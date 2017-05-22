Leeds United: Monk still keen on United – despite interest from rivals

Garry Monk remains committed to contract talks with Leeds United despite fresh suggestions that Middlesbrough and Norwich City have shortlisted him for their managerial vacancies.

Monk is scheduled to begin formal negotiations in the aftermath of Andrea Radrizzani’s takeover of Leeds – potentially before the end of this week – and will attempt to negotiate a new deal before considering interest from elsewhere.

His future as United head coach is at the top of the agenda set by Radrizzani for the days after Italian seals his planned buy-out of Massimo Cellino.

Radrizzani has been finalising the purchase of Cellino’s shares in Leeds since the conclusion of the Championship season, moving to end the 50-50 split in ownership agreed between them in January, and the 42-year-old aimed to conclude the purchase before the start of June.

A decision about Monk, whose 12-month contract is close to expiring, and his backroom team has been delayed until the takeover process is complete, prompting speculation that Middlesbrough and Norwich are interested in taking him from Elland Road.

Norwich have been managerless since sacking Alex Neil in March and Boro are expected to replace interim boss Steve Agnew following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Teesside club parted company with Aitor Karanka more than two months ago.

Monk is currently odds-on to succeed Karanka at The Riverside and is believed to be a preferred candidate of chairman Steve Gibson, alongside Huddersfield Town’s David Wagner.

Leeds, however, intend to seek a way forward after his first season in charge and plan to offer the former Swansea City manager a long-term contract if discussions between Monk and Radrizzani prove productive.

Those talks will focus heavily on the management structure and playing budget at Elland Road with Radrizzani expected to make significant changes once his takeover is complete.

Current chief executive Ben Mansford is due to leave at the end of this month, making way for West Ham United managing director Angus Kinnear. Radrizzani has already added former Real Madrid director of strategy Ivan Bravo to the board at Leeds and plans to recruit a foreign technical director to work with the club’s head coach. Monk is understood to be open to the revised management structure but will seek assurances that United intend to invest adequately in his squad after their narrow failure to reach the Championship play-offs this season.

Reports in Italy, meanwhile, continue to indicate that Cellino will follow up his sale of shares in Leeds by investing in Brescia. Brescia avoided relegation from Serie B last week, clearing the way for Cellino to bid for a majority stake from current owner Marco Bonometti.

A deal with Bonometti would take Cellino back to the Italian leagues three years after he sold Cagliari to help finance his reign at Leeds.