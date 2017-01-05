Leeds United: Monk shortlisted for manager of the month award

Garry Monk has been shortlisted for December’s manager-of-the-month award after tightening Leeds United’s hold on a Championship play-off place.

The club’s head coach is in the running for the second time this season, following on from his nomination for the October prize.

United found their form impressively in October, repairing the damage of a poor start to the term, but last month’s results have put the club firmly on course for a top-six finish.

A defeat to Brighton and a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa were the only blemishes in spell which saw Leeds claim home wins over Villa, Reading and Brentford and rout Preston North End 4-1 at Deepdale on Boxing Day.

United finished the month in fifth place in the SkyBet Championship and their home victory over Rotherham United on Monday established a five-point gap over seventh-placed Derby County, the side directly below the play-off zone.

Brighton’s Chris Hughton, Huddersfield Town’s David Wagner and Fulham’s Slavisa Jokanovic complete the four-man shortlist for the December prize.

The awards’ panel praised Monk for “spreading stability and gradually earning the trust of fans and directors alike” and said he had “turned Leeds into a side capable of sustaining a promotion challenge”.

The winner will be announced by the Football League tomorrow.