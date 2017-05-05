Leeds United: Monk praises Taylor for knuckling down this season

Charlie Taylor has been commended by head coach Garry Monk as the left-back approaches what is likely to be his final weekend with Leeds United.

Taylor remains out of contract in the summer with the defender having turned down United’s offer of a new deal last July and then handing in a transfer request in August.

The full-back’s transfer request was rejected but the 23-year-old now appears set to leave United for pastures new with Liverpool, West Brom and Stoke City among the clubs heavily linked with the full-back’s services.

Leeds would receive a compensation fee due to the York-born footballer’s age though Monk has not yet abandoned all hope that the defender may be persuaded to stay. The Monk is set to meet with Whites co-owner Andrea Radirzzani in the aftermath of tomorrow’s clash at Wigan Athletic to discuss United’s plans going forward, with the head coach’s own future top of the agenda.

Monk says Taylor’s future also needs to be addressed but the head coach has praised the left-back for knuckling down to the cause this term amid a season of uncertainty about his future – and a term that featured a notable lay-off with an Achilles injury.

Taylor has still made 32 appearances for Leeds this term and has made 104 appearances in total since making his Whites debut in a Carling Cup clash with Bradford City at Elland Road in August 2011. The left-back has made 98 starts meaning he could leave on 99 if handed a place in the first XI at Wigan.

Monk reasoned: “I think it’s always a difficult situation for a player in these circumstances, especially nowadays with being out of contract, having a lot of speculation about yourself and it being a constant throughout a whole season.

“I think it can be difficult for a player and I think at the start maybe it was a little bit more difficult.

“It is something new in his life, he’s a young player, a young man and he’s not massively experienced in these types of situations so I sat with him at the start of the season and explained the situation from the club’s point of view and obviously from my point of view and then got an understanding of his point of view.

“But Charlie has been as committed as all of them.

“He had an injury that kept him out and it’s been a difficult season I would say for Charlie but it is what it is and he has helped contribute to the team.

“He’s trained well, his attitude has been good and he’s a popular lad amongst the players and we will see at the end of the season.

“That’s another situation that will have to be addressed and find the best outcome for the club.”

Asked if he felt there was a possibility that Taylor could still stay, Monk suggested: “There’s always that possibility but that’s one of many issues that need to be sorted.

“It will have to be what is best for the club and that’s one of many issues that needs to be addressed.”