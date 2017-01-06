Leeds United: Monk pipped for second time by Championship’s top-placed manager

Garry Monk has missed out on the manager-of-the-month award for the second time this season after the Championship’s prize for December went to Brighton’s Chris Hughton.

The Leeds United head coach made the shortlist last month after his side took 13 points from a possible 18 but Brighton’s surge to the top of the division earned Hughton the trophy.

Brighton beat Leeds 2-0 at The Amex four weeks ago, United’s only loss in December and a defeat incurred with 10 men, and the Sussex club’s unbeaten run has moved them ahead of long-time leaders Newcastle United.

Monk was previously nominated for the manager-of-the-month award in October but was beaten to it on that occasion by Newcastle’s Rafael Benitez. Fulham’s Slavisa Jokanovic and Huddersfield Town’s David Wagner were also in the running for the December award.

Monk’s side have been in exceptional form since the middle of September, winning 14 of their last 20 matches. They will resume the league season after Monday’s FA Cup third-round trip to Cambridge United placed fifth in the Championship table.

Simon Grayson remains the last Leeds boss to win a manager-of-the-month award, far back in December 2010.