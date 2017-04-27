Leeds United: Monk happy to sit down in June to sort out contract

GARRY MONK insists he is “fine” waiting until June to discuss with owners Andrea Radrizzani and Massimo Cellino if he will be Leeds United’s head coach the following campaign.

Monk’s current one-year deal expires in the summer with Leeds having the option to keep the 38-year-old on as part of a rolling contract.

And Monk has had no conversations with the club beyond anything else apart from this season in which Leeds have two games left to snatch back a play-off place.

Having exceeded expectations by charging into the top six, United fell out of the play-offs for the first time since November when losing 1-0 at home to Wolves on Easter Monday and the Whites are now three points behind sixth-placed Fulham after last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Burton Albion.

“I’ve not spoken to the club about anything at all,” said Monk, asked for the latest on his future. “Like the club said, they want to sit down in June and discuss those things so that’s fine, we will sit there at that point but to be honest I am thinking of nothing else right now outgrew than these two games coming up.”

Asked if he felt June was late to begin managerial discussions for the following seasons, Monk reasoned: “You have to respect the club and the situation it is.

“They made it clear that they want to sit down in June so all of those things will be discussed and that’s a natural process. Really, right now, all I can think about is these two games and that’s all I am focussed on. I am not worried about my future or those discussions, I’m fully focused on these players and this club and making sure that on Saturday – with all those fans coming – that we give the best account of ourselves as possible.

Monk added: “The time will come where we discuss going forward and of course myself and the club will have to agree on how we go forward and be aligned to that – that’s a normal process.

“But to be honest I am only focussed on these two games and especially on this game on Saturday. I want us to give ourselves the best opportunity to go into that last game with hopefully the chance to play for something in the play-offs.”