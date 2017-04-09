Leeds United: Monk contract talks look set for end of season according to Radrizzani

Leeds United co-owner Andrea Radrizzani has given a clear indication that the club will wait until the end of the season before discussing a new deal with head coach Garry Monk.

The Italian, who bought 50 per cent of United from Massimo Cellino in January, said Leeds would “have time for talks and decisions in June” after a 3-0 win over Preston North End yesterday took Monk’s squad a step closer to the Championship play-offs.

Andrea Radrizzani.

Monk is bidding to deliver promotion to the Premier League and end Leeds’ 13-year exile from the top flight in his first season in charge but despite his impact, the 38-year-old’s future is unresolved with his deal set to expire at the end of the term.

The 12-month contract agreed with him last summer includes a clause allowing Leeds to extend it to the end of next season but Monk’s performance in the job has raised expectations of a more lucrative offer from the Elland Road club.

Monk revealed on Thursday that Leeds were still to approach him for talks and writing on Twitter after full-time yesterday, Radrizzani said: “Let’s enjoy today’s win, stay united and support the boys. We will have time for talks and decisions in June.”

Monk’s success at Leeds has enhanced a strong reputation established during a 77-game spell in charge of Swansea City – his first job and only previous job in management – and he has broken the mould of regular managerial sackings at Elland Road.

Speaking about his contract last week, Monk said: “I’m focused on the football but I’m sure the club will want to sit down at some point.

“When that happens, when the club ask me for that, then no problems but I’m focused on this game (against Preston) on Saturday.”

Monk admitted he was unsure if negotiations would be delayed until the season had finished, saying: “You’d have to ask the club. I can’t speak for the club on that side of it but everything I’m doing is for the players.

“I’m sure the club when they’re ready will want to talk about the future but for me it’s not right now.”