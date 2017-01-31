Leeds United LIVE: Transfer Deadline Day - Pedraza and Barrow sign plus further comings and goings at Elland Road

WELCOME to our Leeds United blog where we are keeping you updated with all things relating to the club’s deadline day transfer day deals as well as continuing with all the build-up to Wednesday night’s Championship trip to Blackburn Rovers.

Keep returning to the page throughout the day for all the latest news.

Get the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post on social media.

FACEBOOK | Like the Leeds United - Yorkshire Evening Post Page

TWITTER |Follow YEPSportsdesk

INSTAGRAM |See our snaps at Leeds United - YEP.