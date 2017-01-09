Leeds United LIVE: Cambridge v Leeds UPDATES

LEEDS UNITED take on Cambridge United for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup and a potential tie against either Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon.

Return to this page throughout the evening for the latest updates tonight’s third round clash at the Abbeydale Stadium.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post on social media.

Like the Leeds United - Yorkshire Evening Post Facebook Page

++++++

Follow YEPSportsdesk on Twitter

++++++

See our snaps at Leeds United - YEP on Instagram