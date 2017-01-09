Leeds United LIVE: Cambridge v Leeds - Story of the game and live Whites updates

LEEDS UNITED faced a stiff challenge of their FA Cup credentials when they took on Cambridge United at Abbey Stadium on Monday night.
Despite trailing 1-0 at half-time, the Whites managed to hit back with second-half goals from Stuart Dallas and Alex Mowatt to book a fourth round clash with either Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon. Follow how the match evolved in our running blog below ...
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Get the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post on social media.
Like the Leeds United - Yorkshire Evening Post Facebook Page
++++++
Follow YEPSportsdesk on Twitter
++++++
See our snaps at Leeds United - YEP on Instagram