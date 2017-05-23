Leeds United line up new technical director

Middlesbrough chief scout Victor Orta is in the running to become Leeds United’s new technical director, the YEP understands.

Orta is among the candidates being considered to to take up the newly-created position at Elland Road as part of the changes planned by club co-owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Radrizzani is in the process of implementing a new managerial structure ahead of his full takeover of Leeds and intends to appoint a technical director to work alongside the club’s head coach and oversee United’s footballing operations.

Orta has been with Middlesbrough for the past 18 months, brought in by former manager Aitor Karanka in December 2015, but he is set to leave the club amid a rethink by Boro chairman Steve Gibson in the aftermath of the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Spaniard’s remit at Boro was to manage their European scouting system but Karanka’s sacking in March began a steady cull of his backroom team.

Orta was credited with helping to secure the signings of Alvaro Negredo and Gaston Ramirez but reports on Teesside claim Gibson was unhappy with Boro’s recruitment following their promotion from the Championship last summer.

Orta, however, is seen as a respected figure in European football having worked in Spain for Elche and Sevilla before moving onto Zenit St Petersburg in 2013. He never played professionally but was taken on by Sevilla in 2006 and established a successful recruitment model as the club’s technical director.

Radrizzani has already added a Spanish influence to United’s senior team by naming Ivan Bravo, formerly of Real Madrid and now the head of Qatar’s Aspire Academy for Sports Excellence, as a club director.

The 42-year-old Italian instigated another significant change by moving to replace chief executive Ben Mansford with Angus Kinnear, the managing director of West Ham United who is expected to take up a high-level post at Elland Road in the coming days.

The appointment of a technical director is likely to materialise after Radrizzani formally finalises his buy-out of fellow co-owner Massimo Cellino.

Radrizzani is on the brink of purchasing Cellino’s 50 per cent stake and the conclusion of that deal will lead quickly to talks over an extension of Garry Monk’s contract as head coach.

Monk’s 12-month deal is close to expiring but Leeds are looking to retain him on a new long-term contract. Monk will seek clarity about the managerial structure and playing budget under Radrizzani this summer but is understood to favour taking up an extended deal.