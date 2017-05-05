Leeds United: Let’s finish with a flourish at Wigan – Monk

Garry Monk wants Leeds United to forget about a potential mathematical miracle and concentrate on ending their Championship campaign on a high with victory at Wigan Athletic on Sunday (kick-off noon).

Leeds are set to finish the season just one place below the division’s play-offs places in seventh, despite sitting in the top six for four months of the season and at one point having an eight-point cushion to the chasing pack.

Garry Monk.

Sixth-placed Fulham now sit three points ahead of Leeds with just one game remaining and the Cottagers visit fourth-placed Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday having a better goal difference than Leeds of plus 13 goals.

And head coach Monk is refusing to even entertain the prospect of fanciful final day scorelines with the Whites head coach instead intent on achieving a 23rd win of the season en route to the club’s highest-placed finish since 2011.

“It’s about focusing on winning this game and making sure that we finish winning,” said Monk.

“There’s an ‘if‘ by which you would say was a miracle if something happened within a game or whatever but we know it’s highly unlikely and I think we have to be realistic.

“But what’s realistic is us winning this game and that’s the most important bit to us – going there and putting on a performance level that we have shown many times this season and delivering it in this last game. That’s our focus for this week and this game.”