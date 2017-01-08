Leeds United: Leeds boss Monk not expecting big cash injection from investor Radrizzani

Garry Monk insisted he would not be looking for a huge transfer pot from Andrea Radrizzani when he meets with Leeds United’s new co-owner this week – and said he expected the club’s policy on selling players to remain unchanged.

United’s head coach will hold talks with Radrizzani ahead of Friday’s Championship game against Derby County after the Italian completed his purchase of a 50 per cent stake from existing owner Massimo Cellino.

Radrizzani and Cellino finalised a joint ownership deal on Wednesday and both men are due to fly into England in the coming days after time abroad.

The investment by Radrizzani came at an early stage of the January transfer window, raising the possibility of increased funds for Monk to spend on a squad who are competing for promotion from the Championship, but the United boss is realistic about the likelihood of the development vastly altering his power in the transfer market.

Asked if he was hopeful of a big hike in the financial backing given to him, Monk said: “I don’t think the world works like that to be honest.

“We’ve been successful so far with not the biggest budget in the league. There are a lot of teams with a bigger budgets than what we work to but it’s not about money all the time. It’s about the process you go through and the things you put in place – the foundations.

“My job is the football side, on the pitch, and of course it’s for the owners to help guide that and to give the best support possible. But until we have the discussions about how the owners want to take the club forward and how it all works, I won’t really know.”

Monk stated prior to Radrizzani’s investment that Leeds would not be drawn into selling any of their leading players this month and categorically ruled out any chance of left-back Charlie Taylor leaving Elland Road.

Taylor is into the last six months of his contract and could leave United for a tribunal fee in the summer but Monk plans to retain him until the end of the season and is confident that Radrizzani will adopt the same stance. Monk said: “All I know is that players won’t be leaving in January.”

He added. “We said the same in the summer. Everyone doubted that but we stood very firm and we’ll stand firm in January because the squad are improving all the time.

“We can only add. We can’t take away from it. That’ll be part of the discussions (this week) but I’m sure the stance will be exactly the same.”