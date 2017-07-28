Leeds United launch new black away kit

Leeds United have today unveiled their new away kit for the 2017-18 Championship season.
Having seen it for the first time, what do you think of it? How does it rank in comparison with previous away kits?
Leeds United have today unveiled their new away kit for the 2017-18 Championship season.
Having seen it for the first time, what do you think of it? How does it rank in comparison with previous away kits?
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.