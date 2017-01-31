Leeds United January transfer deadline day nostalgia: What happened to Habib Habibou?

What happened to Habib Habibou? Remember him?

Back on January transfer deadline day in 2013 Habibou completed his move to the Whites on a six-month loan with the option to make the move permanent.

The 29-year-old made his debut as a second-half substitute in the 1–0 defeat against Cardiff City and his only start came in United’s Yorkshire derby at Elland Road against Huddersfield Town.

By early May, the club announced that they wouldn’t be making Habibou’s loan deal permanent.

Habibou went on to join Stade Rennais on a three-year deal scoring three goals in 27 appearances.

Trivia: In 2010 during a Zulte-Waregem game against Lokeren, Habibou grabbed and threw a duck over advertising hoardings because it had wandered onto the field!