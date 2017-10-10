Leeds United in the market to try and sign young Polish goalkeeper

Leeds United are in negotiations to sign young Polish goalkeeper Kamil Miazek.

The 21-year-old has been offered a contract by United after a successful trial and is expected to join their development squad in the coming days. Miazek came to Leeds on the back of a trial spell at Barnsley and has earned a deal with the club after training with the Thomas Christiansen’s senior squad.

Leeds fielded him in a behind-closed-doors game against Gateshead last month.

The Poland youth international, who will link up with Leeds’ Under-23s initially, spent four years with Feyenoord in Holland between 2012 and 2016 but failed to break into their first-team plans.

He moved onto Polish side Chojniczanka Chojnice last season and played four times before being released as a free agent. Miazek is set to become the latest foreign arrival at Leeds’ academy after a steady line of signings from abroad over the summer.

United’s Under-23s – under new coach Carlos Corberan – have taken one win from seven games this season and lost 1-0 away at Burnley on Monday.

Miazek was named as an unused substitute.