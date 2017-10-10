Search

Leeds United in the market to try and sign young Polish goalkeeper

Leeds Under-23's coach, Carlos Corberan. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Leeds Under-23's coach, Carlos Corberan. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe.
0
Have your say

Leeds United are in negotiations to sign young Polish goalkeeper Kamil Miazek.

The 21-year-old has been offered a contract by United after a successful trial and is expected to join their development squad in the coming days. Miazek came to Leeds on the back of a trial spell at Barnsley and has earned a deal with the club after training with the Thomas Christiansen’s senior squad.

Leeds fielded him in a behind-closed-doors game against Gateshead last month.

The Poland youth international, who will link up with Leeds’ Under-23s initially, spent four years with Feyenoord in Holland between 2012 and 2016 but failed to break into their first-team plans.

He moved onto Polish side Chojniczanka Chojnice last season and played four times before being released as a free agent. Miazek is set to become the latest foreign arrival at Leeds’ academy after a steady line of signings from abroad over the summer.

United’s Under-23s – under new coach Carlos Corberan – have taken one win from seven games this season and lost 1-0 away at Burnley on Monday.

Miazek was named as an unused substitute.

Mick Jones.

Archive: When Jones’ hat-trick for Leeds United put Bobby Charlton’s Red Devils in shade

Leeds United have won six of 11 Championship matches and won through three rounds of the Caraboa Cup this season

Revealed: Leeds United's most consistent performers in 2017/18 Championship campaign