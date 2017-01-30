Leeds United:I would’ve done same as Monk - Doswell

VICTORIOUS Sutton United boss Paul Doswell insisted Garry Monk was left with a “no- brainer” in making 10 changes to his Leeds United side, even if it meant crashing out of the FA Cup.

Monk fielded a severely weakened team for Sunday’s fourth round FA Cup clash at Sutton, handing debuts to midfielder Billy Whitehouse, defender Paul McKay as well as Mallik Wilks off the bench.

The likes of Chris Wood, Pontus Jansson, Kyle Bartley and captain Liam Bridcutt were all rested, three days before Leeds visit Blackburn Rovers for the latest game in their quest to finally win promotion to the Premier League after a 13-year absence.

And Doswell believes Monk made absolutely the right call in prioritising the Championship over the FA Cup – insisting he too would have done exactly the same if he were in the Whites’ dug-out.

Asked if he was given a boost when handed Leeds United’s team sheet, Doswell admitted: “We had nine of the 11 and the one that we weren’t sure of was [Stuart] Dallas – and [Souleymane] Doukara playing. That was a surprise.

“But we went off the Cambridge game and that was all we could go off – and knowing that they have got a massive game on Wednesday.

“And let’s be fair, their over-riding priority is to get back in the Premier League and I would have done exactly the same as Garry Monk did.

“With the riches of the Premiership, it means it’s a no- brainer for them.”

Reflecting on his side’s memorable victory, Doswell beamed: “One of the things you don’t want to do on a day like today is get four or five past you.

“That’s a bit of nervousness at the start and I knew after five or 10 minutes with the way that we started and also perhaps with the way Leeds set out that we had a right chance.

“I thought we were the better team in the first half particularly and once we got that goal we were able to just keep to that game plan of just sitting in.

“It’s an amazing day for the football club and a deserved win. Ross [Worner] had one shot to deal with in the second half that I remember and then there was when Dallas got through. It was a great touch by him, he went to lob Ross and they were the two main threats of the day.

“But in the first half Gomis has hit the keeper from four yards out and with the disallowed goal some were saying it was onside and some were saying it was off but the one goal was enough,” said the delighted Sutton manager.