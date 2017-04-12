Leeds United: Goal-line technology to feature in Championship play-off semis

The introduction of goal-line technology in the Championship has been brought forward to include this season's play-off semi-finals, the EFL have confirmed.

The technology has already been used in the Premier League and in Play-Off Finals at Wembley but this is the first time that it will be incorporated into Championship play-off semi-finals, for which the dates were released today.

It was due to be introduced for the 2017/18 campaign but an EGM which took place last week meant that "proposals were brought forward to provide sufficient time to install the required technical infrastructure, ahead of the start of the next league campaign," according to an EFL statement.

EFL Chief Executive Shaun Harvey said: “The introduction of Goal-line Technology is a significant step forward for Championship clubs and reflects the importance of the outcome of every single game in the division.

"We are extremely aware of the difficult decisions facing match officials and this will help PGMOL officials to make the right calls on goal-line incidents, even in the tightest of situations.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez and Luke Ayling

"Goal-line Technology has proven to be popular and effective in the Premier League as well as other mainstream sports. I am sure it will also become a welcome and useful addition to our broadcast coverage.

"It has already proved successful elsewhere in our competitions and I’m confident it will have a similar positive impact week in, week out in the Sky Bet Championship, starting with this year’s Championship Play-Off Semi-Finals.”

Leeds United sit in fifth place, five points above seventh-placed Fulham, with five games of the regular season remaining.