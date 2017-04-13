Leeds United: Former United winger Kewell leaves Watford role

Former Leeds United winger Harry Kewell says he has left his role as the Watford under-23s manager following a poor run of recent results.

Kewell, who also played for Liverpool, Galatasaray and Melbourne Victory has been at the club’s academy since July 2015 after he was appointed as the Under-21 manager before stepping up to the next age group at the start of this season.

However, only two wins since September and heavy losses at the hands of Cardiff and Ipswich, including Monday’s 4-1 defeat to Bristol City, have seen the former Australian international move on.

Kewell said in a statement on his official Twitter account: “Regretfully myself and Watford under-23s have parted ways.

“Unfortunately results haven’t been on my side however I’m extremely proud as three of my players have made their debut for the first team and five others have been in the squad.

“I’d like to thank Watford for the opportunity and wish the club and my players all the best for the future. I’m looking forward to my next challenge.”