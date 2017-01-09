Leeds United - Flashback: Whatever happened to ... Cyril Chapuis?

THERE have been four competitive fixtures between Leeds United and Cambridge United, but the last time the two met was in a friendly at Abbey Stadium in November 2003.

The occasion was a testimonial match for Cambridge striker John Taylor, with the visitors winning 5-3.

The friendly fixture was chiefly memorable for a second-half hat-trick scored by Leeds’s on-loan striker Cyril Chapuis.

However, who is Chapuis and what happened to him?

After joining on loan from Marseille, Chapuis was seen by many in the Premier League as a top striker and an absolute steal for Leeds.

However, Chapuis quickly disappeared into the reserves making only one league appearance against Bolton in November.

He also made two League Cup appearances, one in a 2-2 draw at home against Swindon Town, which Leeds won 4-3 on penalties, while also lining up at Elland Road against Manchester United in the following round, which the visitors won 3-2 after extra time.

After having his loan cancelled in January 2004, Chapuis was once again loaned out - first to Strasbourg and then to Ajacco during the 2004-05 season.

He was then without a club for a year before joining up with Grenoble where he went on to score five goals in 28 appearances.

As a result of his low return he was once again a free agent and spent almost a another year out before Metz signed him on a two-year contract.

At Metz, Chapuis would only go on to play 11 times in two years and contribute a solitary goal for his efforts.

After his contract expired a Metz; Chapuis spent three years without a club until he was eventually signed for French National side (Division 3) Bourg-Peronnas FC where he helped them secure promotion back to Ligue 2 before he hung up his boots in 2014.

