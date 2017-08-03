Leeds United fans on Twitter: Why still don’t we have a left back?

Have your say

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@stanners_1982. Not replaced Bartley, Taylor, no cover for Wood & having to rely on conference Cooper, worried if I’m being honest.

@DavidKershaw7. In the future I wonder if we will upgrade the dugouts as part of @andrearadri plans to bring Elland Road back into the big time. #lufc.

@lee_hesh. #lufc sell Wood for £20m get promotion then buy a good striker for £30m – good sense not.... Keep Wood!!! So obvious if you want promotion.

@LufcChat. Sign a defender before the season starts and I’d be pleased. #lufc.

@LeedsUtdRyan. Can’t wait for the new football season to start. Come on Leeeeeeeeeds.

@Ollie_Kells17. Known since January we need a left-back, don’t understand why we still don’t have one? A new left-back and centre-back are massive to promotion hopes. #lufc.

@SmithLeedsUtd. Happy days, club showing ambition, first time for years, great feeling about this season. #LUFC.