Leeds United fans on Twitter: Viduka, Reading and Roofe

Have your say

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@ArcticReviews. Do pity those who never got to see Viduka in the flesh; incredible natural ability, was an absolute privilege to be at Liverpool game. #lufc

@AllLoveLeeds. Mark Viduka is 42 years old. Just let that sink in for a minute. No, me neither!!#lufc #MOT #onlyonemarkviduka #wizardofoz #shotlikeabazooka

@WayneWellwood. What a player, the game v Liverpool when he bagged all 4 is still the favourite game i’ve attended. #lufc

@LeedsUtdRyan. Can’t wait for Leeds to be back playing on Saturday

@tommy_lufc. @michael_alaw @WACCOE Actually given that Roofe’s goals helped them to promotion & they then made a massive profit after just one year he’s exactly the sort of player you want a scout to sign. #lufc

@bbcoxfordsport. #oufc Oxford United’s Head Scout Craig Dean is to leave his post at Kassam Stadium to take up a new role at Leeds United.

@tommy_lufc. Seems like a shrewd acquisition. Good to have someone familiar with the domestic leagues & broadly regarded as having done well at Oxford. #lufc

@jonobullock8. Right lets get this week over and done, @Nay_Adams95 and I have a little trip to @LUFC Saturday !!!! #lufc #ALAW