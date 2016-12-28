Leeds United fans on Twitter: Transfer targets, Roofe and Villa

WE round up what the Elland Road faithful are discussing on social.

@MGlufc. For me all I would bring in is a fox in the box striker and a utility left sided player. Beyond that only quality counts TBC #lufc

@StevenBarras. I think I’m finally starting to believe we could actually do it #lufc #mot

@moulesy23. Kemar Roofe is unreal at the moment #lufc

@shillito_harry. Can’t decide who’s my favourite player this year, all bring quality into the side. #lufc

@tonypdickinson. #lufc regarding team for the Villa match. If fit put Charlie in. Otherwise don’t change a winning team.

@sprungatom. @KeithThePiler credit to #lufc strength and will in side to win. Clinical. #pnefc played well at times. @darrellsmart @RogersGeotech

@callumdavis_. What a win, take note, Preston were in good form. #lufc

@sampatton89. We have the 5th best goal difference in the league ... +7!!!! #lufc

@Rickers04. @PJansson5 turned down the role of Marv in Home Alone 2 as he headed bricks back when thrown at him by Kevin McAllister. #lufc

@skinttyke. #lufc Really chuffed for Roofe, the lad is coming good now. He just needed time to settle. Trouble is some Leeds fans not patient #lufc